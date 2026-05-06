Barolo 2022 con i produttori di La Morra

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La costanza è l’ingrediente fondamentale del successo.
Di conseguenza, come di consueto tornano le nostre meravigliose degustazioni in compagnia dei produttori di La Morra!
La protagonista principale sarà la nuova annata, la 2022, immediata ed elegante, che ci sorprende con
Baroli freschi e di grande equilibrio!
Consistency is the key to success.
So, as always, our wonderful tastings are back,
in the company of our winemakers!
The star of the show will be the new vintage, 2022, early approachable and elegant, that surprises us with
fresh, beautifully balanced Barolos!
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QUANDO / WHEN
5 sabati: 2, 9, 16, 23 e 30 maggio.
Per ogni sabato troverete circa 10 produttori che vi racconteranno tutti i segreti dell’annata 2022!
Ma non solo! I produttori porteranno anche altre annate per confrontarle con quella nuova. E’ un’occasione da non perdere!
5 Saturdays: 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th May.
Each Saturday, you will find 10 different winemakers who will be eager to share the secrets of their 2022 vintage with you!
And that’s not all…! The winemakers will also bring other vintages to compare with the new one. A unique opportunity not to be missed!
COME / HOW
Ci saranno due turni di degustazione per giornata:
primo turno al mattino dalle 11,00 alle ore 13,30 (ultimo ingresso ore 13) e il secondo turno al pomeriggio dalle 14,30 alle 17,30 (ultimo ingresso ore 17)
There will be two tasting rounds per day:
The first round, in the morning, from 11am until 1.30pm (last entry at 1pm) and the second round, in the afternoon, from 2.30pm until 5.30pm (last entry at 5pm).
Per ulteriori informazioni e prenotazioni, vi preghiamo di contattarci:
E-mail: info@cantinalamorra.com
Tel: 0173 509 204
Cel: 351 564 0078
ALLA PROSSIMA !
LUCA GANDINLeggi qui le ultime notizie: IL TORINESE