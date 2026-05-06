Barolo 2022 con i produttori di La Morra

QUANDO / WHEN 5 sabati: 2, 9, 16, 23 e 30 maggio. Per ogni sabato troverete circa 10 produttori che vi racconteranno tutti i segreti dell’annata 2022! Ma non solo! I produttori porteranno anche altre annate per confrontarle con quella nuova. E’ un’occasione da non perdere! 5 Saturdays: 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th May. Each Saturday, you will find 10 different winemakers who will be eager to share the secrets of their 2022 vintage with you! And that’s not all…! The winemakers will also bring other vintages to compare with the new one. A unique opportunity not to be missed! COME / HOW Ci saranno due turni di degustazione per giornata: primo turno al mattino dalle 11,00 alle ore 13,30 (ultimo ingresso ore 13) e il secondo turno al pomeriggio dalle 14,30 alle 17,30 (ultimo ingresso ore 17) There will be two tasting rounds per day: The first round, in the morning, from 11am until 1.30pm (last entry at 1pm) and the second round, in the afternoon, from 2.30pm until 5.30pm (last entry at 5pm).