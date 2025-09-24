Degustazioni in Cantina Comunale a La Morra

A Settembre e inizio Ottobre organizzeremo due giornate dedicate all’assaggio della Barbera prima e del Nebbiolo poi.

In queste giornate allestiremo un lungo tavolo a ferro di cavallo, con il biglietto di €15 riceverete un calice per degustare tutti i vini presenti

( circa 30 Barbere il 27 Settembre e 30 Nebbioli il 4 Ottobre )

Dietro al tavolo troverete noi dello staff, pronti a raccontarvi i dettagli di ogni vino!

OUR ANNNUAL “BANCHI D’ASSAGGIO” ARE BACK

At the end of September and beginning of October we will organize two days of tasting of Barbera first, and Nebbioloafter.

In these tastings we will set up a long table, with the entrance of €15 you will receive a glass to taste all the wines present

(about 30 Barberas on September 27th and 30 Nebbiolos on October 4th)

Behind the table you will find us staff, ready to tell you the details of each wine!

