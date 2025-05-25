Torna Barolo è Serralunga, per la terza edizione

La manifestazione vede protagonista il Barolo di Serralunga d’Alba con le case vinicole che producono il Barolo del Comune di Serralunga coinvolte nel banco d’assaggio!

Sabato 31 maggio,

domenica 1 giugno

lunedì 2 giugno

sulla terrazza di Serralunga Casa Mia, al riparo della nuova Pergola, messa a disposizione da Luigi Vico, sarà possibile degustare e approfondire il Barolo del Comune di Serralunga dall’annata 2016 all’annata 2021.

L’evento è realizzato con la collaborazione de La Compagnia del Calice e i produttori di Serralunga d’Alba.

PROGRAMMA E BIGLIETTI QUI

31 maggio

ore 11-20 apertura del Banco d’Assaggio

01 giugno

ore 11-20 apertura del Banco d’Assaggio

02 giugno

ore 11-20 apertura del Banco d’Assaggio

Acquista qui il tuo carnet-degustazione e risparmia!

Da 6 assaggi Euro 25,00 anziché 30 Euro

Da 10 assaggi Euro 40,00 anziché 50,00 Euro

Ticket singolo Euro 5,00 acquistabile solo in loco

Barolo è Serralunga is back!

The third edition of the event dedicated to Barolo di Serralunga d’Alba is coming soon!

Saturday 31st JMay, Sunday 1st June and Monday 2nd June on the terrace of Serralunga Casa Mia by Luigi Vico it will be possible to taste and learn more about the Barolo of the Municipality of Serralunga from the 2016 to the 2021 vintage.

The event is possible thanks to the collaboration La Compagnia del Calice and the wine makers from Serralunga d’Alba.

PROGRAM AND TICKETS HERE

May 31st

11-20 opening of the Tasting Desk

June 1st

11-20 opening of the Tasting Desk

June 2nd

11-20 opening of the Tasting Desk

Buy your tasting carnet here and save money!

From 6 tastings Euro 25.00 instead of Euro 30

From 10 tastings Euro 40.00 instead of Euro 50.00

Single ticket Euro 5.00 which can only be purchased on site.

Info luigi@serralungacasamia.it

or +39 335 654 7772

O U R L O C A T I O N Via XX Settembre 13 Serralunga d’Alba – CN