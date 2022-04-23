Garage rock USA 1966. Discografia minore / 15

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60

C’è una massima arcinota che recita così: “Volere è potere”.

Per carità… nulla da obiettare in via teorica. Ma molto spesso la dura realtà fa scricchiolare paurosamente questa sentenza, tanto più se ci si trova a fare i conti con budget limitati o si debba prestare massima attenzione a spese ed entrate, calcolando le mosse da intraprendere per non incorrere in tracolli di bilancio.

Stesso problema per decine e decine di garage rock bands statunitensi degli anni Sessanta nel periodo della “high school”, allorquando un eccesso di spesa poteva risultare fatale. Va da sé che in moltissimi casi il management del gruppo era del tutto autogestito, magari affidato al padre del batterista, al fratello maggiore del cantante o al cugino che vantava agganci con qualche emissario di case discografiche locali. Nella seconda metà della presente sezione discografica figurano varie bands che affidarono le loro sorti ad un management autogestito, purtroppo a volte con risultati perfino controproducenti.

– The Viscount V “My Angel / She Doesn’t Know” (Lavette Records LA-5009/5010);

– Blues Inc. “Get Off My Back / Tell Me Girl” (Phalanx 1025);

– The Epics “White Collar House / She Believed In Me” (Dolphin Records 3821);

– The Innkeepers “Never Should Have Done It / Wanted” (Galiko 895);

– [The] Chevrons [V] “What Everyone Wants / Hey Little Teaser” (Fenton Records 2092);

– The Union Jacks “I Gotta Go / No One But You” (Rampro Records R-116);

– The Shaprels “You’re Cheatin’ On Me / A Fool For Your Lies” (Feature Records 817R-103);

– 006 “Like What, Me Worry / Why Can’t I Stay” (Red Bird RB 10-066);

– The Baskerville Hounds “Here I Come Miami / Make Me Your Man” (Tema Records PXT 135);

– Spider and The Mustangs “So Long Child / You Ask Me Why” (Sands Records 10661);

– The Greek Fountains “Blue Jean / Countin’ The Steps” (Philips 40355);

– The Retreds “Black Mona Lisa / Johnny Be Goode” (R & T Records RP 6601);

– The Kon-Taks “One Of These Days / Money” (Rondack Records RO7-9788/9789);

– The Proper Strangers “Joyce / One In A Million” (Quill Records 109);

– Peck’s Bad Boys “Crazy World / Cloud Seventy Six” (Scepter Records SCE 12176);

– Robin Hoods “My Love Has Gone Away / Love A Game” (Ruff Records 45-1014);

– The Executioners “You Won’t Find Me / Haunting My Mind” (Vermillion Records 626V-8301);

– The Troyes “Why / Rainbow Chaser” (Phalanx 1008-1009);

– [The] Cobras “I’m Hurtin’ / If I Can’t Believe Her” (Scoop SC 07-1 / SC 07-2);

– James T. and The Workers “Who Can I Turn To? / That Is All” (SS-6368-01);

– The Nomads [feat. Joe Herman] “Time Remains / I Want You Back” (J & S Records 45-1002);

– The Wrong Numbers “The Way I Feel / I Wonder Why” (Hit Cat HCV01);

– The Great Society “I’m The One For You / And I Know” (U.S.A. Records 856);

– The Shadows 5 “That Little Girl / Gathers No Moss” (Tech Records S-4835/4836).

(…to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio