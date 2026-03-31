La Morra: due grandi annate del Barolo a dieci anni di distanza

Per il quinto anno consecutivo, siamo lieti di presentarvi l’appuntamento più atteso dagli estimatori del Re dei vini: la masterclass che mette a confronto due grandi annate del Barolo a dieci anni di distanza.
L’evento si svilupperà attraverso un ciclo di mini-verticali, offrendo l’opportunità unica di degustare le etichette di uno stesso produttore per comprenderne l’evoluzione stilistica e territoriale. Il percorso sensoriale, della durata di circa due ore, sarà guidato dall’esperienza di un relatore AIS, che accompagnerà i partecipanti nell’analisi tecnica e nel racconto delle vendemmie.
Il cuore della degustazione sarà il dialogo tra due annate figlie di sfide climatiche opposte:
- L’annata 2012, caratterizzata da un inverno rigidissimo e una primavera piovosa che hanno garantito ottime riserve idriche, ha dato vita a vini straordinariamente equilibrati e sani. Il Barolo 2012 si distingue oggi per un profilo armonioso, con una struttura fenolica importante e un’attitudine spiccata all’invecchiamento.
- L’annata 2022, una stagione definita “torrida e in contropiede”, gestita con maestria grazie alle moderne tecnologie e all’esperienza dei viticoltori. Nonostante il caldo estremo, il Barolo 2022 sorprende per una freschezza inaspettata e una buona acidità, figlie delle piogge di agosto, regalando un calice potente, dolce e di grande equilibrio.
Il focus sarà dedicato alle diverse MGA (Menzioni Geografiche Aggiuntive) di La Morra. Attraverso il lavoro di diverse realtà locali, esploreremo come questo specifico terroir sia stato capace di interpretare il tempo, garantendo a ogni calice la massima espressione identitaria.
|
For the fifth consecutive year, we are delighted to present the event most eagerly awaited by connoisseurs of the ‘King of Wines’: a masterclass comparing two great vintages of Barolo, ten years apart.
The event will take the form of a series of mini-verticals, offering a unique opportunity to taste wines from the same producer to understand their stylistic and terroir-driven evolution. The sensory journey, lasting approximately two hours, will be led by an experienced AIS speaker, who will guide participants through the technical analysis and the story of the vintages.
The focus of the tasting will be the dialogue between two vintages born of contrasting climatic challenges:
• The 2012 vintage, characterised by a bitterly cold winter and a rainy spring that ensured excellent water reserves, it produced extraordinarily balanced and healthy wines. The 2012 Barolo stands out today for its harmonious profile, with a substantial phenolic structure and a marked aptitude for ageing.
• The 2022 vintage, a season described as ‘scorching and unpredictable’, masterfully managed thanks to modern technology and the winemakers’ expertise. Despite the extreme heat, the 2022 Barolo surprises with unexpected freshness and good acidity, the result of the August rains, offering a powerful, sweet and beautifully balanced wine.
The focus will be on the various Additional Geographical Indications of La Morra. Through the work of various local producers, we will explore how this specific terroir has managed to capture the essence of time, ensuring that every glass of wine fully expresses its unique character.
|
Le date sono Sabato 18 Aprile, dove la degustazione si svolgerà su due turni (uno al mattino e uno al pomeriggio), e Domenica 19 Aprile, su un unico turno al mattino.
Per ogni turno di degustazione si assaggeranno 10 diversi Barolo (5 per annata): si potranno mettere a paragone i vini dell’annata 2012 e quelli dell’annata 2022 prodotti dalla stessa azienda.
I posti sono limitati quindi la prenotazione è obbligatoria
The Masterclass will consist of 3 tasting rounds: Saturday 18 April, (in the morning
and in the afternoon), and Sunday 19 April in the morning.
During each tasting session, a total of 10 different Barolo wines will be available for tasting. Each session will feature Barolos from 5 different wineries, and will offer the opportunity to compare both the 2012 vintage and the 2022 vintage of the same wine.
Places are limited, so pre-booking is required.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE MASTERCLASS WILL BE IN ITALIAN ONLY!
For information:
info@cantinalamorra.com
+39 3515640078
https://www.cantinalamorra.com
ALLA PROSSIMA !
LUCA GANDINLeggi qui le ultime notizie: IL TORINESE