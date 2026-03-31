La Morra: due grandi annate del Barolo a dieci anni di distanza

For the fifth consecutive year, we are delighted to present the event most eagerly awaited by connoisseurs of the ‘King of Wines’: a masterclass comparing two great vintages of Barolo, ten years apart.

The event will take the form of a series of mini-verticals, offering a unique opportunity to taste wines from the same producer to understand their stylistic and terroir-driven evolution. The sensory journey, lasting approximately two hours, will be led by an experienced AIS speaker, who will guide participants through the technical analysis and the story of the vintages.

The focus of the tasting will be the dialogue between two vintages born of contrasting climatic challenges:

• The 2012 vintage, characterised by a bitterly cold winter and a rainy spring that ensured excellent water reserves, it produced extraordinarily balanced and healthy wines. The 2012 Barolo stands out today for its harmonious profile, with a substantial phenolic structure and a marked aptitude for ageing.

• The 2022 vintage, a season described as ‘scorching and unpredictable’, masterfully managed thanks to modern technology and the winemakers’ expertise. Despite the extreme heat, the 2022 Barolo surprises with unexpected freshness and good acidity, the result of the August rains, offering a powerful, sweet and beautifully balanced wine.

The focus will be on the various Additional Geographical Indications of La Morra. Through the work of various local producers, we will explore how this specific terroir has managed to capture the essence of time, ensuring that every glass of wine fully expresses its unique character.