Garage rock USA 1966. Discografia minore /16

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60

Prendete una garage rock band americana anni ‘60 con “management autogestito”, aggiungeteci un’etichetta autoprodotta con denominazione “ad hoc” e vita brevissima, in più metteteci un “modus operandi” di piccolo cabotaggio nella distribuzione del singolo 45 giri (amici, ambito di high school, cerchia di conoscenti non ampia)…. Poi magari, come se non bastasse, qualche spiacevole inconveniente nei locali in cui venivano tenute in deposito le copie delle incisioni (es. ambienti allagati, “basements” compromessi da eventi avversi più o meno dolosi). Mescolate il tutto e molto probabilmente ne uscirà un oggetto da collezione raro, ambitissimo da cultori ed appassionati, che con una certa facilità potrebbe raggiungere sul mercato di settore valutazioni imponenti, in certi casi perfino a 3 zeri… Nella seconda metà della presente sezione spuntano alcuni esempi di “potenziali candidati” al raggiungimento di cifre interessanti in un futuro non lontano…

– Kempy and The Guardians “Love For A Price / Never” (Lucky Sounds LS-1006);

– The Mersey Men “Take A Heart / Hey Little One” (Wild Woods WW-2002);

– Euphoria “Hungry Women / No Me Tomorrow” (Mainstream Records 655);

– The Left Banke “Pretty Ballerina / Lazy Day” (Smash Records S-2074);

– [The] Canoise [CanOY] “Something I Could Do / Born In Chicago” (IGL Records 45-120);

– The Judges “The Judge And Jury / Come On – Come On” (Shurfine 018; No. 417);

– The Fantastic Zoo “Midnight Snack / This Calls For A Celebration” (Double Shot Records 105);

– [The] Wild Thing “Weird Hot Nights (Suffer Baby) / Don’t Fool With My Girl” (SPQR 1003);

– The Bassetts “A Little Love From You / So Bad” (Mercury 72624);

– [The] Brymers “I Want To Tell You / Sacrifice” (Diplomacy Records DIP 45-350; No. 30);

– The Missing Lynx “Behind Locked Doors / (You Don’t Love Me) Anymore” (DynoVoice Records 227);

– The Hard Times “(Old Wine) New Bottles / I Can’t Wait Till Friday Comes” (Gray Ant G-107; 626V-7477);

– The Huns “Destination Lonely / Winning Ticket” (Rock N’ Jazz Records [red label] SS-8668-01; S-4923-R);

– The Olivers “I Saw What You Did / Beaker Street” (Phalanx 1023);

– The Undecided? “Make Her Cry / I Never Forgot Her” (Dearborn D-542);

– The Rogues “You Better Look Now / Train Kept A-Rolling” (Audition Recording 6110);

– The English Setters “Someday You’ll See / It Shouldn’t Happen To A Dog” (Glad-Hamp Records Inc. GH 2033);

– The Smacks “Nobody Else Is Gonna Do / Reckless Ways” (Alear Records A-116; 655A-7353);

– The Lost Souls “Lost Love / My Girl” (Leopard LS-100);

– The Why Four “Not Fade Away / Hard Life” (Rampro Records R-118);

– Danny and The Other Guys “(You Been Givin’ Me) Hard Times / Five For Fourteen Fifty” (CP Records CP 101);

– String and The Beans “Come Back To Me / When I Get That Feeling” (Fat City Records 6130);

– The Bare Facts “Instant Happiness / There Won’t Be A Next Time” (Harvest Records H-727);

– The G’s “’Cause She’s My Girl / There’s A Time” (Young Generations Records YG-108);

– Dave and The Detomics “Soft White Gloves / Why Can’t I” (Van Recording V-04266).

(…to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio