Garage rock Usa 1966. Discografia minore / 12

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60 🇺🇸



Come già accennato in precedenti articoli, un fattore di grande difficoltà per gli attuali studiosi del rock americano degli anni 60 è costituito dalle ricorrenti omonimie tra le garage rock bands di quei tempi (anche in aree geografiche vicine e confinanti tra loro). La questione era altresì spinosa per i contemporanei, specialmente in sede discografica; e per tentare di stabilire una qualche differenziazione tra bands omonime si ricorreva già allora a cambi ortografici, scrittura della pronuncia, microvariazioni nei nomi etc. Basti pensare per esempio al caso “Night Riders” (e infatti si incontravano varianti omofone quali “Knight Riders”, “Night Ryders”, “Nite Riders”, “Nite Ryders” etc.); ma a volte il tutto finiva per complicarsi ulteriormente, dal momento che sovente le varie grafie erano interne ad una stessa compagine, in base all’etichetta discografica o al periodo di attività. In buona sostanza… un ginepraio fitto e inestricabile. Nella seguente sezione ho inserito (a parità di anno, 1966) varie garage rock bands americane dai nomi quasi identici, che tuttora causano problemi e “qui pro quo” a cultori, collezionisti, appassionati e studiosi…

– Christopher and The Souls “Diamonds, Rats And Gum / Broken Hearted Lady” (Pharaoh P-151);

– The Heirs “You Better Slow Down / Do You Want Me” (Panorama 39);

– The Young Enterprise “Think I’m Gonna Make It / I Wanted You” (Rust Records 5111);

– The High Tensions “Poor Man / No Use Hangin’ Around” (Hitt Recording Company 6604-6605);

– The Vandals [PA] “Ballad Of A Loser / My Girl” (Big Rock BR-511);

– The Vandals [GA] “Your Love Will Die / Mary” (D 381);

– Billy Sandlin & The Interns [FL] “Poor Rich Girl / Here Comes That Feeling” (Royala Records 1966.326);

– The Interns [CA] “Hard To Get / And I’m Glad” (Uptown 730);

– The Interns [TX] “Sally Met Molly / Have Mercy” (Paradise 1019);

– Bill Allan & The Fugitives [WI] “Come On And Clap / You’re The Kind Of Girl (That I Go For)” (Trend Recordings 8090-T-101);

– The Fugitives [MS] “No Tease / Lonely Girl” (ZAFX-6606213/6606214);

– The Fugitives [GA] “Meggie / Too Easy [I’ve Gotta Go]” (New Talent Records NT-103);

– The Fugitives [NY] “Your Girl’s A Woman / She Believes In Me” (Mala 533);

– The Esquires [MO] “She’s My Woman / Misfortune” (Dot Records 45-16954);

– The Esquires [FL] “Heat / Heartaches Stay The Night” (CFP CPR 2);

– The Esquires [TX] “These Are The Tender Years / Judgement Day” (Glenvalley Records 105);

– The Esquires [WV] “What Made You Change Your Mind / Boo Hoo Hoo” (Raven 00S-3);

– The Mods [TX] “Days Mind The Time / It’s For You” (Cee Three A-1002/1003);

– The Mods [FL] “Sweets For My Sweet / Empty Heart” (Knight HHP K-105);

– The Mods [OH] “I Give You An Inch (And You Take A Mile) / You’ve Got Another Think Coming” (Peck);

– The Other Half [PA] “Aspens Of The Night / A Lot To Live For” (7/2 P-1);

– The Other Half [TX] “Severance Call / Lost Everything” (Sellers Company);

– The Illusions [FL] “I Know / Take My Heart” (A. C. P. 375);

– The Illusions [WI] “The Outcast / Now That It’s Over” (Audio Unlimited 815N-1000).

(… to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio