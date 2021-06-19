Garage rock USA 1966. Discografia minore (p. 5)

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60 Nel 1966 il “virus musicale” negli Stati Uniti era molto contagioso e si calcola che non meno del 60% dei giovani teenagers (o comunque “under 20”) suonasse in una rock band, indipendentemente da area geografica, estrazione sociale o disponibilità economiche.

Il budget limitato era sovente un ostacolo importante in sede manageriale ma soprattutto sul versante dell’incisione dei 45 giri, con i connessi problemi già da me approfonditi in precedenti articoli. Nella presente sezione discografica e nelle successive ci si imbatterà parecchie volte in “incisioni di nicchia” e di etichette rare, in cui emergeranno chiaramente gli esiti di budget limitati e del ricorso a mezzi di presa di suono anche poco ortodossi, finanche ad effetti “homemade” dettati dalle condizioni “di fortuna” degli “studi” discografici (non di rado “adattati” o sistemati alla meno peggio).

– The Gray Things “Charity / Lovers Melody” (Laurie Records LR 3367);

– The Rockin’ Roadrunners “Go Away / My Window” (Lee C. Records 1269-45-696);

– The Endless “Tomorrow’s Song / Prevailing Darkness” (Cardinal Records C-521);

– The Donnybrookes “Time Will Tell / You’re Gonna Cry” (Golden State Records GSR 45-606);

– The Romans “I’ll Find A Way / You Do Something To Me” (MY Records 2905);

– Black and The Blues “I’m Sad / Another Day” (Rigby Records ES-1000);

– The Barking Spyders “Hard World / I Want Your Love” (Audio Precision Records 45001);

– The Tracers “She Said Yeah / Watch Me” (Sully Records 928);

– The Jesters IV “She Lied (I Know Why) / (Bye Bye Bye Bye) So Long” (Fuller CFP-2684);

– The Ceeds “You Won’t Do That / Too Many People” (Emlar MLR45-1001);

– The Mystery Men “I’ve Got A Feeling / Pier “X”” (Ceva Records C-1020);

– The Pastels [MI] “’Cause I Love You / Don’t Ya Know (What You Do To Me)” (Phalanx 1006-7);

– The Underprivileged “Come On / You Hurt Me” (Smash Records S-2051);

– The XL’s “Second Choice / Ruined World” (Paro Records XL-100);

– The Dirt Merchants “I Found Another Girl / Do What You Wanta Do” (Discovery 8266);

– The Royal Flairs “Suicide / One Pine Box” (Marina Records 503);

– The Renegades “Waiting For You / Tell Me What To Say” (Polaris Records 501);

– The Bucaneer’s “You’re Never Gonna Love Me Anymore / I’m A Fool” (Amigo RK-104);

– The In Mates “London Town / The Same” (Palladium P-5011);

– The Cobras “I Wanna Be Your Love / Instant Heartache” (Big Beat Records BB 1002);

– The Crucibles “You Know I Do / Beware Of Birds” (Madtown Records MT-401);

– The Pseudos “It’s A Long Way To Nowhere / Back Door Man Bites The Dust” (Fink S1-122);

– The Soothsayers “Do You Need Me? / Black Nor Blue” (Acropolis Record Company 6612);

– The Corals “Red Eye Glasses / Love You Baby” (Orlyn 814O-9888).

(… to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio