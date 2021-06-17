Alle Ogr nuove visioni e strumenti di innovazione

«Humanizing technology through design»

Da giovedì 17 a sabato 19 giugno 2021 OGR – Corso Castelfidardo 22 – Torino Tre giorni di talk e seminari articolati in 6 sessioni tematiche, con 34 ospiti internazionali per fornire nuove visioni e strumenti di innovazione. L’obiettivo della conferenza promossa dal Circolo del Design di Torino è, infatti, fare il punto sulle migliori pratiche internazionali contemporanee sui temi dell’umanizzazione della tecnologia attraverso le voci di designer, aziende del settore, ricercatori e istituzioni. La conferenza è curata da Jan-Christoph Zoels e Sara Fortunati. Per garantire la sicurezza e il rispetto delle norme anti COVID-19, vi preghiamo di confermare in anticipo la vostra partecipazione. CONSULTA QUI IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO PROGRAMMA GIOVEDÌ 17 GIUGNO Ethic and technology 10.30 — Ethics – or something else? | Molly Wright Steenson, Senior Associate Dean for Research, College of Fine Arts and Carnegie Mellon University 11.10 — Ethics, caught between two worlds | Marco Steinberg, Founder & CEO of Snowcone & Haystack 11.50 — The Face of Technology | Don Luca Peyron, Director of Apostolato Digitale 12.30 — Digital Revolution and Humanism | Christian Greco, Director at Museo Egizio RSVP ETHIC AND TECHNOLOGY Humanizing Public Services through Design 14.00 — The City as Home of emerging technologies | Marco Pironti, Assessor for Innovation and Smart city 14.20 — Humanizing Public Services Through Design | Sabine Junginger, Head of Competence Center Design & Management, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Lucerne 15.10 — The digital transformations of Italian citizens | Roberta Tassi, Head of Service Design, Digital Transformation Team – Italian Government, Milan 15.40 — Accessibility of Public Digital Services | Claudio Celeghin, Head of the “Web Development and Communities” Service of the Agency for Digital Italy (AGID) 16.30 — SEMINARIO | Interaction Design at the service of culture w/TODO RSVP HUMANIZING PUBLIC SERVICES THROUGH DESIGN VENERDÌ 18 GIUGNO Humanizing Healthcare through Design 10.00 — Humanization and Digitalization: the cornerstones of contemporary pediatric oncology after the pandemic | Franca Fagioli, Head of Pediatric Oncology and Director of Child Care and Pathology Dept. at Ospedale Infantile “Regina Margherita”, Turin 10.20 — Humanising healthcare by Design | Marta Lago, EU lead for Patient Experience & Solution Design at Amgen 11.10 — Co-design and Technology to improve Healthcare | Enrico Bassi, Director at OpenDot, Milan 11.40 — Focus on the word: humanizing Healthcare through the dialogue | Andrea Bolioli, Research & Innovation Manager, CELI – H-FARM Innovation 14.00 — SEMINARIO | Accessibility as relational: the importance of co-design when introducing technology into a context of care w/Experientia RSVP HUMANIZING HEALTHCARE THROUGH DESIGN Humanizing AI through Design 14.00 — Artificial Intelligence in the museum environment | Giovanni Squillero per Compagnia di San Paolo, Associate Professor at Politecnico di Torino – “Artificial Intelligence in support of Museums” 14.20 — Behind every great AI there’s a great Human | Ruth Kikin Gil, Responsible AI strategist. Senior Designer at Microsoft 15.40 — Senseable Cities | Carlo Ratti, Director at MIT Senseable City Lab, Co-founder of CRA 16.00 — SEMINARIO | Following Humans w/Enhancers RSVP HUMANIZING AI THROUGH DESIGN SABATO 18 GIUGNO Humanizing Mobility through Design 10.00 — OGR Tech – a mix of skills to support the growth of companies and innovation | Matteo Pessione, Fondazione CRT and OGR Tech Coordinator. Professor of Management and Marketing, University of Turin 10.30 — Thomas J. Stovicek, Head of User Experience at Volvo Cars 10.50 — Humanizing Innovation Beyond America’s Best Selling Vehicle | Sandy Fershee Global Innovation and Design Executive Director D-Ford Detroit Lab Ford Motor Company 11.10 — Mobility, body and time | Federico Parolotto, Partner and owner MIC Mobility In Chain, Milan 11.40 — Reframing Mobility Design | Lowie Vermeersch, CEO & Creative Director at Granstudio 14.00 — SEMINARIO | When Technology permeates the very fabric of the car w/Pininfarina RSVP HUMANIZING MOBILITY THROUGH DESIGN Humanizing Learning through Design 14.00 — Juan Carlos De Martin, Vice Dean for Culture and Communication at Politecnico, Turin 14.20 — Humanising Education through Design. Embracing nonlinear and iterative Learning Paths by Design | Jan Eckert, Head of the Design Unit at Gothenburg University 14.50 — Making Space for Grace in Technology. Empathy > Efficiency | Hector Ouilhet, Head of Human Centered Innovation & Strategy at Google, USA 15.20 — Zero + | The prototype of a new school | Stefano Mirti, Designer and teacher 15.50 — Design strategies for social-ecological transformation | Kris Krois, Head of MA in Eco-Social Design and Associate Professor at Free University of Bozen – Bolzano 16.30 — SEMINARIO | Hic sunt learners w/Fightbean RSVP HUMANIZING LEARNING THROUGH DESIGN ABOUT CIRCOLO DEL DESIGN Il Circolo del Design è uno spazio aperto, inclusivo e partecipato. Il Circolo del Design alimenta e promuove la cultura del progetto realizzando progetti d’impatto sul territorio e un programma di attività culturali e di formazione. Con la sua attività il Circolo favorisce le connessioni e l’incontro tra designer, aziende, mondo culturale, pubblica amministrazione e istituzioni. 