Alle Ogr nuove visioni e strumenti di innovazione

«Humanizing technology through design»
ABOUT CIRCOLO DEL DESIGN
Il Circolo del Design è uno spazio aperto, inclusivo e partecipato. Il Circolo del Design alimenta e promuove la cultura del progetto realizzando progetti d’impatto sul territorio e un programma di attività culturali e di formazione. Con la sua attività il Circolo favorisce le connessioni e l’incontro tra designer, aziende, mondo culturale, pubblica amministrazione e istituzioni. Online e offline, ogni giorno progetta contenuti che sappiano ispirare e lo fa collaborando con professionisti, studenti e visionari appassionati e curiosi.
contemporanee sui temi dell’umanizzazione della tecnologia attraverso le voci di designer, aziende del settore, ricercatori e istituzioni. La conferenza è curata da Jan-Christoph Zoels e Sara Fortunati.
Per garantire la sicurezza e il rispetto delle norme anti COVID-19 confermare in anticipo la vostra partecipazione.
CONSULTA QUI IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO
PROGRAMMA
GIOVEDÌ 17 GIUGNO
Ethic and technology
10.30 — Ethics – or something else? | Molly Wright Steenson, Senior Associate Dean for Research, College of Fine Arts and Carnegie Mellon University
11.10 — Ethics, caught between two worlds | Marco Steinberg, Founder & CEO of Snowcone & Haystack
11.50 — The Face of Technology | Don Luca Peyron, Director of Apostolato Digitale
12.30 — Digital Revolution and Humanism | Christian Greco, Director at Museo Egizio
Humanizing Public Services through Design
14.00 — The City as Home of emerging technologies | Marco Pironti, Assessor for Innovation and Smart city
14.20 — Humanizing Public Services Through Design | Sabine Junginger, Head of Competence Center Design & Management, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Lucerne
15.10 — The digital transformations of Italian citizens | Roberta Tassi, Head of Service Design, Digital Transformation Team – Italian Government, Milan
15.40 — Accessibility of Public Digital Services | Claudio Celeghin, Head of the “Web Development and Communities” Service of the Agency for Digital Italy (AGID)
16.30 — SEMINARIO | Interaction Design at the service of culture w/TODO
VENERDÌ 18 GIUGNO
Humanizing Healthcare through Design
10.00 — Humanization and Digitalization: the cornerstones of contemporary pediatric oncology after the pandemic | Franca Fagioli, Head of Pediatric Oncology and Director of Child Care and Pathology Dept. at Ospedale Infantile “Regina Margherita”, Turin
10.20 — Humanising healthcare by Design | Marta Lago, EU lead for Patient Experience & Solution Design at Amgen
11.10 — Co-design and Technology to improve Healthcare | Enrico Bassi, Director at OpenDot, Milan
11.40 — Focus on the word: humanizing Healthcare through the dialogue | Andrea Bolioli, Research & Innovation Manager, CELI – H-FARM Innovation
14.00 — SEMINARIO | Accessibility as relational: the importance of co-design when introducing technology into a context of care w/Experientia
Humanizing AI through Design
14.00 — Artificial Intelligence in the museum environment | Giovanni Squillero per Compagnia di San Paolo, Associate Professor at Politecnico di Torino – “Artificial Intelligence in support of Museums”
14.20 — Behind every great AI there’s a great Human | Ruth Kikin Gil, Responsible AI strategist. Senior Designer at Microsoft
15.40 — Senseable Cities | Carlo Ratti, Director at MIT Senseable City Lab, Co-founder of CRA
16.00 — SEMINARIO | Following Humans w/Enhancers
SABATO 18 GIUGNO
Humanizing Mobility through Design
10.00 — OGR Tech – a mix of skills to support the growth of companies and innovation | Matteo Pessione, Fondazione CRT and OGR Tech Coordinator. Professor of Management and Marketing, University of Turin
10.30 — Thomas J. Stovicek, Head of User Experience at Volvo Cars
10.50 — Humanizing Innovation Beyond America’s Best Selling Vehicle | Sandy Fershee
Global Innovation and Design Executive Director D-Ford Detroit Lab Ford Motor Company
11.10 — Mobility, body and time | Federico Parolotto, Partner and owner MIC Mobility In Chain, Milan
11.40 — Reframing Mobility Design | Lowie Vermeersch, CEO & Creative Director at Granstudio
14.00 — SEMINARIO | When Technology permeates the very fabric of the car w/Pininfarina
Humanizing Learning through Design
14.00 — Juan Carlos De Martin, Vice Dean for Culture and Communication at Politecnico, Turin
14.20 — Humanising Education through Design. Embracing nonlinear and iterative Learning Paths by Design | Jan Eckert, Head of the Design Unit at Gothenburg University
14.50 — Making Space for Grace in Technology. Empathy > Efficiency | Hector Ouilhet, Head of Human Centered Innovation & Strategy at Google, USA
15.20 — Zero + | The prototype of a new school | Stefano Mirti, Designer and teacher
15.50 — Design strategies for social-ecological transformation | Kris Krois, Head of MA in Eco-Social Design and Associate Professor at Free University of Bozen – Bolzano
16.30 — SEMINARIO | Hic sunt learners w/Fightbean
