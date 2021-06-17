Alle Ogr nuove visioni e strumenti di innovazione

 

«Humanizing technology through design»

Da giovedì 17 a sabato 19 giugno 2021

OGR – Corso Castelfidardo 22 – Torino

 

Tre giorni di talk e seminari articolati in 6 sessioni tematiche, con 34 ospiti internazionali per fornire nuove visioni e strumenti di innovazione. L’obiettivo della conferenza promossa dal Circolo del Design di Torino è, infatti, fare il punto sulle migliori pratiche internazionali contemporanee sui temi dell’umanizzazione della tecnologia attraverso le voci di designer, aziende del settore, ricercatori e istituzioni. La conferenza è curata da Jan-Christoph Zoels e Sara Fortunati.

 

PROGRAMMA

 

GIOVEDÌ 17 GIUGNO

Ethic and technology

10.30 — Ethics – or something else? | Molly Wright Steenson, Senior Associate Dean for Research, College of Fine Arts and Carnegie Mellon University

11.10 — Ethics, caught between two worlds | Marco Steinberg, Founder & CEO of Snowcone & Haystack

11.50 — The Face of Technology | Don Luca Peyron, Director of Apostolato Digitale

12.30 — Digital Revolution and Humanism | Christian Greco, Director at Museo Egizio

Humanizing Public Services through Design

14.00 — The City as Home of emerging technologies | Marco Pironti, Assessor for Innovation and Smart city

14.20 — Humanizing Public Services Through Design | Sabine Junginger, Head of Competence Center Design & Management, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Lucerne

15.10 — The digital transformations of Italian citizens | Roberta Tassi, Head of Service Design, Digital Transformation Team – Italian Government, Milan

15.40 — Accessibility of Public Digital Services | Claudio Celeghin, Head of the “Web Development and Communities” Service of the Agency for Digital Italy (AGID)

16.30 — SEMINARIO | Interaction Design at the service of culture w/TODO

VENERDÌ 18 GIUGNO

Humanizing Healthcare through Design

10.00 — Humanization and Digitalization: the cornerstones of contemporary pediatric oncology after the pandemic | Franca Fagioli, Head of Pediatric Oncology and Director of Child Care and Pathology Dept. at Ospedale Infantile “Regina Margherita”, Turin

10.20 — Humanising healthcare by Design | Marta Lago, EU lead for Patient Experience & Solution Design at Amgen

11.10 — Co-design and Technology to improve Healthcare | Enrico Bassi, Director at OpenDot, Milan

11.40 — Focus on the word: humanizing Healthcare through the dialogue | Andrea Bolioli, Research & Innovation Manager, CELI – H-FARM Innovation

14.00 — SEMINARIO | Accessibility as relational: the importance of co-design when introducing technology into a context of care w/Experientia

Humanizing AI through Design

14.00 — Artificial Intelligence in the museum environment | Giovanni Squillero per Compagnia di San Paolo, Associate Professor at Politecnico di Torino – “Artificial Intelligence in support of Museums”

14.20 — Behind every great AI there’s a great Human | Ruth Kikin Gil, Responsible AI strategist. Senior Designer at Microsoft

15.40 — Senseable Cities | Carlo Ratti, Director at MIT Senseable City Lab, Co-founder of CRA

16.00 — SEMINARIO | Following Humans w/Enhancers

SABATO 18 GIUGNO

Humanizing Mobility through Design

10.00 — OGR Tech – a mix of skills to support the growth of companies and innovation | Matteo Pessione, Fondazione CRT and OGR Tech Coordinator. Professor of Management and Marketing, University of Turin

10.30 — Thomas J. Stovicek, Head of User Experience at Volvo Cars

10.50 — Humanizing Innovation Beyond America’s Best Selling Vehicle | Sandy Fershee

Global Innovation and Design Executive Director D-Ford Detroit Lab Ford Motor Company

11.10 — Mobility, body and time | Federico Parolotto, Partner and owner MIC Mobility In Chain, Milan

11.40 — Reframing Mobility Design | Lowie Vermeersch, CEO & Creative Director at Granstudio

14.00 — SEMINARIO | When Technology permeates the very fabric of the car w/Pininfarina

Humanizing Learning through Design

14.00 — Juan Carlos De Martin, Vice Dean for Culture and Communication at Politecnico, Turin

14.20 — Humanising Education through Design. Embracing nonlinear and iterative Learning Paths by Design | Jan Eckert, Head of the Design Unit at Gothenburg University

14.50 — Making Space for Grace in Technology. Empathy > Efficiency | Hector Ouilhet, Head of Human Centered Innovation & Strategy at Google, USA

15.20 — Zero + | The prototype of a new school | Stefano Mirti, Designer and teacher

15.50 — Design strategies for social-ecological transformation | Kris Krois, Head of MA in Eco-Social Design and Associate Professor at Free University of Bozen – Bolzano

16.30 — SEMINARIO | Hic sunt learners w/Fightbean

ABOUT CIRCOLO DEL DESIGN

Il Circolo del Design è uno spazio aperto, inclusivo e partecipato. Il Circolo del Design alimenta e promuove la cultura del progetto realizzando progetti d’impatto sul territorio e un programma di attività culturali e di formazione. Con la sua attività il Circolo favorisce le connessioni e l’incontro tra designer, aziende, mondo culturale, pubblica amministrazione e istituzioni. Online e offline, ogni giorno progetta contenuti che sappiano ispirare e lo fa collaborando con professionisti, studenti e visionari appassionati e curiosi.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Ufficio Stampa Circolo del Design
Spin-To – Move on together. Spin-To the future.
Alessandro Bertin / Gabriella Bruzzone
Mob +39 338 8291494 / +39 333 9049439
bertin@spin-to.it / bruzzone@spin-to.it
www.spin-to.it

 

