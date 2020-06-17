Carla Bruni: la diva torinese che incantò il mondo

Bella «come una Diana cacciatrice con gli artigli di velluto», come la definì sagacemente non molti anni or sono Jacques Séguéla, leggendario pubblicitario e collaboratore di quella vecchia volpe di Nicolas Sarkozy, «noiosa», come la ricorda l’arcinota (e ben più trasgressiva) compagna di sfilate Kate Moss.

Carla Bruni, la conturbante Carlà internazionale dalle gambe chilometriche, è ancor oggi una delle top model italiane più amate e conosciute di sempre (seconda solo alla femme fatale per eccellenza, Monica Bellucci, anche lei emigrata in Francia per consolidare la sua fama di vamp ammaliatrice).

Supermodella, cantante, ex Première Dame di Francia, nonché appartenente a una delle famiglie più agiate e potenti della raffinata Torino (proprietaria, tra le altre cose, del castello di Castagneto Po), la giovane Carlà impiega poco a farsi conoscere. A 19 anni abbandona gli studi alla Sorbona di Parigi, città in cui si trasferì alla tenera età di 7 anni, per intraprendere a tempo pieno la remunerativa carriera di modella, sfilando per le più prestigiose case di moda tra cui Christian Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint-Laurent e Chanel, arrivando a sfiorare gli 8 milioni di guadagno all’anno. Nel 1998 calca la sua ultima passerella, preferendo alle estenuanti (senza dubbio) sessioni fotografiche una più tranquilla carriera musicale. Il talento c’è ma non si vede. Intanto a una festa conosce il futuro Presidente francese, Sarkozy, che coglie al volo l’occasione di sponsorizzarsi a livello mondiale chiedendole dopo pochi mesi di frequentazione, tra uno champagne e l’altro, di sposarlo. Carlà sembra accettarlo così com’è, gambe corte incluse. L’unica cosa a cui dovrà dire addio sono i tacchi alti. La ricca ragazzina viziata dell’alta società torinese ha scalato la vetta più alta ed è diventata Première Dame. In barba a tutte noi. A ogni modo, alla fine della fiera, non sono certo stati i suoi anni all’Eliseo a passare alla storia. Che dire di quella femminilità graffiante che esibiva senza remore sulle passerelle più importanti del mondo negli spensierati anni 90? Per rinfrescarvi la memoria, eccovi una carrellata dei suoi momenti migliori nello sfavillante e deliziosamente ipocrita mondo della moda. Un plaisir pour les yeux!

Ilaria Losapio

Carla Bruni: the diva from Turin who enchanted the world.

Beautiful like «Diana the huntress with velvet claws», as cleverly claimed few years ago Jacques Séguéla, legendary advertiser and collaborator of that wily old fox Nicolas Sarkozy, «boring», as described by the well known (and far more transgressive) colleague Kate Moss. Carla Bruni, the seductive model with neverending legs, is still nowadays one of the most famous and most beloved Italian top models (along with the femme fatale par excellence, Monica Bellucci, who moved to France to strengthen her fame of charmer vamp). Supermodel, singer, former First Lady of France, also belonging to one of the richest and most powerful families of the refined Turin, in Northern Italy (owner of Castagneto Po’s castle), the young Carla reached fame quite quickly. At 19 she abandoned the studies at the Sorbonne of Paris to start a very profitable modeling career, working for some of the most prestigious couturiers like Christian Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint-Laurent and Chanel, earning millions of dollars per year. In 1998 she walked her last runway, preferring a career in music to the chaotic fashion industry. There’s talent but you can’t see it. Meanwhile, at a party, she meets the future President of France, Sarkozy, who immediately seizes the opportunity to gain global visibility by asking her to marry him. Carla seems to accept him as he is, short legs included. She’s only asked to stop wearing high heels. The rich, spoiled girl from Turin’s high society has finally reached the top of the mountain becoming First Lady. A lesson to us all. Anyway, eventually, she didn’t pass into history for her years at the Élysée Palace. What about that scathing femininity she showed off without hesitation on the most important runways during the carefree 90s? To refresh your memory, we have collected for you some of her best moments in the sparkling and delightfully hypocritical world of fashion.

Un plaisir pour les yeaux!

Nelle foto:

Carla by Steven Meisel, 1993

Karen mulder, Linda Evangelista e Carla Bruni con Gianni Versace, primavera-estate 1992. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

foto di Helmut Newton, agosto 1992

Condé Nast archive