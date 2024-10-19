L’etichetta degli innominati

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60

Ritornando sulla questione delle difficoltà di datazione, definizione cronologica e sequenzialità delle incisioni di determinate case discografiche, non si può che ribadire l’osticità di svariate etichette che a mo’ di “tabula rasa” presentavano a malapena il nome della band, il titolo della canzone e gli autori dei brani ed il numero di catalogo. Un esempio lampante di questo tipo di etichette fu la “Studio City Records” di Minneapolis (Minnesota), che recava grafiche spartane (in nero-arancio o in rosso-giallo), stili lineari, scarse indicazioni generali e la pressoché totale assenza di nomi di produttori, studi di registrazione e indirizzi. Eppure a livello storico la “Studio City Records” contribuì con svariate incisioni al catalogo del garage rock a stelle e strisce degli anni ‘60, coprendo l’area ovest del Midwest e inglobando occasionalmente bands canadesi di oltre confine.

Qui di seguito, il catalogo finora definito dei soli 45 giri di “Studio City Records”:

– Deviny James “That’s Allright Mama / Baby Child” (1002) [1961];

– Cager Rose “Please Come Back / Let Her Go” (1001) [1963];

– Len Gale “Foolish Pride / Sentimental Me” (1006) [1963];

– Johnny Lidell “Immune To Love / Bimbo” (1007) [1963];

– The Titans “The NoPlace Special / Reveille Rock” (1008) [1963];

– The Charms “Pattin’ Leather / Night Train To Memphis” (1009) [1963];

– The Shattoes “Do You Love Me / Surf Fever” (1010) [1964];

– Chet Orr and The Rumbles “Please Free Me / Be Satisfied” (1012) [1964];

– Maurice Turner “On The Street Where You Live / The Bass That Walked To Town” (1013) [1964];

– Little Joe and The Ramrods “Somebody Touched Me / Hurtin’ Inside” (1014) [1964];

– The Country Kids “I’ll Cry Tomorrow / You’re Still In My Heart” (1015) [1964];

– Johnny McKane and The Inspirations “Inspiration / I’ve Been Here Before” (1016) [1964];

– Rose Mae LaPointe “Phantom Buffalo / Maybe Now” (1017) [1964];

– Harvey Urness “Never Been Blue / Send Me A Rose Of Red” (1018) [1964];

– LITTLE JOE AND THE RAMRODS “We Belong Together / Ooh Poo Pah Doo” (1019) [1964];

– Roy Rowan “I Never Thought You’d Turn Me Down / Our Love” (1020) [1964];

– Lloyd Hansen and The Country Drifters “Redwing / When It’s Springtime In The Rockies” (1022) [1965];

– LITTLE CAESAR AND THE CONSPIRATORS “It Must Be Love / New Orleans” (1023) [1965];

– Roger Rainy “Haunted House / Cold And Lonely Winter” (1024) [1965];

– THE SANDMEN “I Can Tell / You Can’t Judge A Book By Looking At The Cover” (1025) [1964];

– THE FURYS “Baby What’s Wrong / Little Queenie” (1026) [1965];

– The Carlson Sisters with The Centurys “Falling / Tell Me” (1027) [1965];

– THE STOMPERS “I Know / Hey Baby” (1028) [1965];

– The Blue Diamonds “Jailhouse Song / Big Blue Diamonds” (1029) [1965];

– THE BLEACH BOYS “Must Be Love / Wine, Wine, Wine” (1030) [1965];

– THE BANDITS “All I Want To Do / Buzzy” (1031) [1965];

– THE KINETICS “I’m Blue / Feeling From My Heart” (1033) [1965];

– THE PAGANS “Baba Yaga / Stop Shakin’ Your Head” (1034) [1965];

– THE MARAUDERS “She Threw My Love Away / Caliente” (1035) [1965];

– Texas Bill Strength “Million Memories / Cattle Call” (1036) [1965];

– THE SHANDELLS “Here Comes The Pain / Summertime Blues” (1037) [1965];

– Kathi Norris “My Jim / Wise Men Say” (1038) [1965];

– Sebastian “We Who Stay At Home / I’m The Boy” (1039) [1965];

– THE OUTCASTS “You Do Me Wrong / Love Eternal” (1040) [1965];

– Jimmy Cea and The Country Tigers “King Of The Swamp / Funeral For My Heart” (1041) [1965];

– The Defiants “Bye Bye Johnny / Maggie’s Farm” (1042) [1965];

– Jolly Bohemians “Helena Polka / Lakeside Waltz” (1043) [1965];

– Tom Magera and The Versatones “The Happy Harry Polka / The Hopeful Polka” (1044) [1965];

– THE DEVILLES “High Blood Pressure / Cry Baby” (1045) [1965];

– “YES IT IS” “Little Boy / Walkin’ The Dog” (1046) [1966];

– THE ACTION “You’re Gone / Odin” (1048) [1966];

– THE VAQUEROS “Growing Pains / 69” (1049) [1966];

– CANADIAN BEL-TONES “Hey Doll! / The Funny Little Girl On the Corner” (1050) [1966];

– Les Royal And His Sounds “Summer Rain / They Remind Me Too Much Of You” (1051) [1966];

– “YES IT IS” “Lovely Love / That Summer” (1052) [1966];

– THE EMBERMEN FIVE “Fire In My Heart / Without Your Love” (1053) [1966];

– Bob Bird “Oh How It Hurts / I’d Still Want You” (1054) [1966];

– The Four Winds “Born To Lose / In The Mood” (1055) [1966];

– THE BOSS TWEADS “Goin’ Away / It’s Best You Go” (1056) [1966];

– THE ACTION “It’s Not The Way (That Love Should Be) / Time Flies” (1058) [1966];

– THE VAQUEROS “Don’t You Dare / Mustang Sally” (1059) [1966];

– THE COBBLERS “Smokin’ At The Half Note / Maybe I Love You” (1060) [1966];

– THE EMBERMEN FIVE “My Love For You Won’t Die / Baby I’m Forgettin’ You” (7-8088) [1967];

– Ben Pena “Away, Far Away / Make Way For me” (1061) [1967];

– Country Briars “Christmas Time’s A-Coming / No Snow On The Branches” (UA 10-38167) [1967].

Gian Marchisio

