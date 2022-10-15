Garage Rock USA 1966. Discografia minore / 21 - Il Torinese

Garage Rock USA 1966. Discografia minore / 21

Caleidoscopio Rock USA Anni ‘60


Anche l’occhio vuole la sua parte” è frase sempre efficace, tantopiù nel mondo dello spettacolo e della musica. Ma noi qui parliamo di aspetto estetico delle etichette discografiche, soprattutto nei casi infausti in cui grafia, cromia e scelta della disposizione di nomi, numeri e loghi risultino infelici, azzardate o del tutto irrazionali. Nel garage rock americano di metà anni ‘60 ci si imbatteva a volte in 45 giri le cui vesti grafiche presentavano impostazioni cromatiche quasi imbarazzanti, che ne mettevano perfino a rischio la leggibilità (con casi di grigio canna di fucile su sfondo amaranto, bronzo su ocra, rosso su rosa intenso, grigio antracite su nero etc. etc.); o recanti caratteri (spesso per dischi autoprodotti) simili al dattiloscritto di un acetato o di una demo, o troppo piccoli, o talvolta mal distribuiti sull’etichetta. Nella presente sezione discografica compaiono alcuni casi di “cromie azzardate” che sfortunatamente contribuivano a dare una veste brutta (nonché ostica alla vista) a prodotti musicali non di rado interessanti e di livello più che discreto…

–  The New Arrivals “Let’s Get With It / Just Outside My Window”  (Macy’s/7Up SBM-45-104);

–  Jason & The Argonauts “I Don’t Need Anything / The Time For Weeping”  (Byit A-8166);

–  Finnicum  “On The Road Again / Come On Over”  (Ruff Records 45-1011);

–  Billy Rat & The Finks “All American Boy / Little Queenie”  (IGL Records 45-122);

–  The Quinns “I Knew / (It’s) Been A Long Time”  (Capito 2022);

–  Half Pint And The Fifths “Orphan Boy / Loving On Borrowed Time”  (Orlyn ORL-666242);

–  The Rotten Kids “Let’s Stomp / Twelve Months Later”  (Mercury 72558);

–  The Fabulous Wunz “If I Cry / Please”  (Pyramid 6-6934);

–  Jay Dee & The Chasers “I Do / Gloria”  (RI 2204);

–  The Outer Limits “Don’t Need You No More / Walkin’ Away”  (Goldust Records 45-5014);

–  The Raevins “The Edge Of Time / Around And Around”  (Big O 55-8114-01);

–  The Shades “I Need You / With My Love”  (Encore 1002);

–  The Shaggy Boys “Stop The Clock / In The Morning”  (Red Bird RB 10-074);

–  The Night Crawlers “Let[‘]s Move / Hiding”  (Shadow Records S-45 101);

–  Danny’s Reasons “Little Diane / Believe Me”  (International Recording Co. 6935);

–  The Pickwick Papers “I Want To Do It / You’re So Square”  (Phalanx 1026);

–  The Grim Reepers “Two Souls / Joanne”  (Chalon Records 1003);

–  The Red Coats “You Told A Lie / I’m Going To Tell You About My Baby”  (Orchid Of Memphis 507);

–  Al and The Echoes “The Whole Towns Talking / Baby Remember Me”  (Echo H 1003);

–  The Misty Blues “Still In Love With You Baby / I Feel No Pain”  (Stature 66-5-7);

–  The Clouds “You Tell Me Lies / Jeannie”  (Kidd 1333);

–  Pulsating Heartbeats “Anne / Talkin’ bout You”  (Pace Setters Internationale 007);

–  The Lee VI’s “I Don’t Know / Pictures On My Shelf”  (Radio S1-125);

–  The Immigrants “Time To Say Goodbye / Walkin’ The Dog”  (Starburst Recordings SR 3121).

