Turin Confidential Cosa succede a Torino: informazioni per chi arriva in città

What’s on in Turin: events and attractions for tourists, occasional visitors and expats

June, what a lovely day to visit Turin! After the great success of the Eurovision Song Contest, the whole world has re-discovered Turin as a tourist destination. It happened with the 2006 Olympic Games, but thanks to Eurovision we have refreshed the world’s memory: we have a lot of museums, a vibrant cultural life, parks, and shopping centers so what are you waiting for?

Events

The Eurovision village has been so successful that the city has decided to maintain it as a venue for summer concerts and its website has become an official English source to check what the city has to offer. Well, together with this column.

June is also Pride Month. On June 18 a colorful parade will start from Porta Susa to Piazza Castello to celebrate diversity and human rights. Because LGBT rights are human rights. Let’s ketchup in Via Principe Eugenio at 4.30 pm.

And finally, free entertainment is provided by the crews of two movies. The city is, in fact, the set of the next Fast and Furious 10 with Jason Momoa, and 2Win, the story of the rivalry between Audi and Lancia. So, don’t get surprised if you see incredible vehicles chasing other cars.

But if you prefer something quieter, here are a few other ideas.

Art Galleries

Until Sunday 5 June, Galleria Pirra hosts the exhibition “Disantropica” with the photos of Gabriele Zago, an art director who lives and works in Turin. His works witness the lives of tribes in Papua New Guinea and their struggle with globalization.

From 8 June to 8 July, Luce Gallery presents the work of Caitlin Cherry, afro American painter, and sculptress.

Museums and Exhibitions

A new museum has opened in Town. Gallerie d’Italia is the new project of Banca Intesa San Paolo which displays its collection as well as temporary exhibitions at Palazzo Turinetti. Discover the impressive collection of pieces belonging to the Piedmontese Baroque together with the bank photo archive.

Gam is always worth a visit. First of all, because of the amazing World Press Photo, with the winning photos of the 65th annual press photo contest. But you can also enjoy A collection without borders, dedicated to international art pieces from the 1990s, as well as an exhibition dedicated to Flavio Favelli.

At Galleria Sabauda there is the unusual display of comics entitled “Ghosts and other mysteries”

Children will love it together with a visit to Mufant, the museum of fantasy and sci-fi.

Mao gives you the possibility to investigate the enchanting history of eastern art and opens a new exhibition entitled: The great void. From sound to image. While Palazzo Madama continues with its exhibition dedicated to Pompei.

Music

Fancy some music? How about having an aperitif at Blah Blah and then waiting for one of the many rock concerts?

Hiroshima Mon Amour also offers a rich program with gigs and dancing nights. Get back in shape as in July HMA will bring Skunk Anansie back to town.

And for a moment of little pleasure…

Turin has invented the “Happy Hour”. Sipping a Martini in one of the bars of Piazza San Carlo might give you a special view on the crashes and chasing of Fast and Furious. But if you choose a bar in Via Po or Piazza Vittorio and spot a blue Panda, that is me running late for work.

Lori Barozzino

Lori is an interpreter and translator who lives in Turin. If you want to read more, here’s her blog.