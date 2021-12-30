Turin Confidential. Cosa succede a Torino: informazioni per chi arriva in città

What’s on in Turin: events and attractions for tourists, occasional visitors and expats

We have survived the period before Christmas, all those social gatherings to greet boss, colleagues, friends at the gym, friends of your children and the parents of the friends of your children. Without forgetting the exhausting research for the perfect present. Or even a present, any present, for the aunt who has everything in at least three different colours. And finally, we have also survived Christmas with our family, including the aunt/sisterinlaw/motherinlow who has everything and is always ready to point out what you have not. We definitely deserve to conclude the year with the friends we choose and beloved ones, dancing, drinking and partying all night.

Not according to Covid.

With the rise of the infection, the City of Turin has deleted the celebrations in the city centre in order to avoid huge gatherings. Our Mole Antonelliana will be lit with countdown and video mapping, but we have to find alternative solutions to celebrate. At least we are not locked down, so we can still enjoy many attractions of our lovely city.

Events and festivals

Have you considered the possibility to enjoy a guided tour organized by Turismo Torino? Many are the proposals, which also include the possibility to enjoy a “merenda” in a historical cafeteria.

Music

The Conservatory Giuseppe Verdi hosts Teatro Regio and its Orchestra for a concert directed by Michele Spotti.

Museums and Exhibitions

Note that, due to the last Covid-19 regulations, the entrance to museums is possible with Greenpass and FFP2 mask, children under 12 are not required to have the Green Pass.

The Cinema Museum hosts Photocall, dedicated to movie stars. Inside Mole Antonelliana, you can still find the lift to reach its top. A good idea is to go up at sunset, to enjoy the Christmass light from a very unusual perspective.

Until January 9, Palazzo Madama hosts an exhibition dedicated to the European Renaissance of Antoine de Lonhy and a section dedicated to India which is part of a project curated by Artissima and that finds space in other two locations Mao and Accademia Albertina. Several are also the guided tours that Palazzo Madama organizes to their permanent collection. And children can go star hunting in the museum by attending the workshop entitled Piccolo Atelier di Natale.

Many are the exhibitions at Gam. One is dedicated to Giovanni Fattori, an absolute master of the 19th century in Italy and another one to Luigi Ontani and his Wunderkammer. You can also enjoy the immersive and participatory installation entitled Sinfonia by Alessandro Sciaraffa.

Gam also opens its doors to children. From 3 to 5 January they can take part in a Winter Camp to discover the museum and its collection and take part in creative activities.

Musli, the museum dedicated to School and Book, has a programme full of workshops for children and families.

Children will certainly enjoy the exhibitions “Animals from A to Z” displayed at Galleria Sabauda.

OGR, until January 16 2022, visit Vogliamo Tutto, an exhibition about labour.

To fully enjoy the Christmas mood, why not taking advantage of the evening openings of La Venaria Reale? The installations of lights at the entrance will welcome and plunge you in an enchanted atmosphere.

And for a moment of little pleasure…

I know just one solution to face the temperature going below zero: Zabaione. This cream prepared with egg yalks, sugar and wine, and served warm with biscuits, is one of the best comfort food you can find in Italy. In winter, many diners and restaurants include it in their menu. But you can easily find it in cafes too. I suggest you to choose one of the many beautiful historical cafeterias that pinpoint Via Po, Via Roma, Piazza Castello. Take a seat, maybe near the window, grab a book, if no one is with you for some chitchats, and enjoy a glass of Zabaione. Forget the time passing by. A new year is coming, you have a lot of projects and resolutions, but they can certainly wait tomorrow. Happy New Year!

Lori Barozzino

