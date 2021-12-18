CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60


Oggi sono in vena di aforismi e citerò tre pensieri (di epoche diverse) che ben si adattano a tre elementi fondanti della passione infuocata che animava tante bands liceali nel 1966 in USA: gioventù, entusiasmo e audacia…

I ragazzi che s’amano non ci sono per nessuno, sono altrove, ben più lontano della notte, molto più in alto del giorno, nell’abbagliante splendore del loro primo amore”.
[Jacques Prévert]

Coltivate sempre pensieri positivi, l’entusiasmo non può fiorire in un terreno pieno di paura”.
[Napoleon Hill]

Senza l’audacia, l’impossibile coprirebbe ogni lembo di terra”.  [Bernard Fontenelle]

L’entusiasmo e l’audacia spinsero moltissime delle bands elencate in questa discografia minore garage rock USA 1966, ormai giunta già alla sua undicesima tappa.

–  The Dimensions “Baby What Do You Say / Knock You Flat”  (Panorama 41);

–  J. Goon and The Belvederes “Linda Lou / Beware”  (Fleetwood Records FL 4562);

–  The Last Times “Don’t Tell Me / I Need Your Love”  (Togy Records 52866);

–  Gord’s Horde “I Don’t Care / Please Tell Me”  (Hodag 826A-0540);

–  The Yes It Is “Walkin’ The Dog / Little Boy”  (Studio City Records SC 1046);

–  The Eradicators “Reputation / I’ve Been Hurt”  (Pyramid 7232);

–  The Barons “Don’t Burn It / I Hope I Please You”  (Brownfield Records BF-1035);

–  Drusalee and The Dead “Lily / Exodus”  (Vardan Records 303);

–  The Hangmen of Fairfield County “Stacey / I Don’t Want You Around”  (High Castle Records HC-401);

–  The Yankee Rebels “I Wanna Know Why / Maybe I’m Crazy”  (Barclay 17235-17236);

–  The Crossfires “Who’ll Be The One / Making Love Is Fun”  (Tower 278);

–  The Gentle’Men “Come On (If You Can) / Only Me”  (Cameo C-419);

–  The Dry Grins “She’s A Drag / You’re Through”  (Montel Michelle M/M-959);

–  The Grapes “You Better Come Home / When The 4 Winds Blow”  (Purple 110);

–  The Blazers “I Don’t Need You / Lovin’ To Do”  (Brass 306);

–  The Emotions “Sometimes / Why Must It Be”  (Century Records 24742);

–  The Young Alley Cats “Since She’s Been Gone / Cat Tracks”  (Robin Records RR 100 / RR 101);

–  The Jolly Beggars “The Last Step Of Doom / Don’t Walk Out On Me”  (Pamela Rose PR-1);

–  The Hides “When I See The One I Love / Don’t Be Difficult”  (Scotty [GQP-1002]);

–  The Curfews “Baby / Look At Me”  (Montgomery M-007 / M-008);

–  The Customs Five “Let’s Go In ‘69 / Little Louie”  (Task Records 45-108);

–  Eric & The Chessmen “You Don’t Want My Loving / Blue Skies”  (Kama Records 777);

–  The Bossmen “Wait And See / You’re The Girl For Me”  (Lucky Eleven LE-227);

–  The Sants  “Leaving You, Baby (On The Midnight Train) / High Tide”  (Format 118).

(… to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio

