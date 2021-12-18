CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60
Oggi sono in vena di aforismi e citerò tre pensieri (di epoche diverse) che ben si adattano a tre elementi fondanti della passione infuocata che animava tante bands liceali nel 1966 in USA: gioventù, entusiasmo e audacia…
“I ragazzi che s’amano non ci sono per nessuno, sono altrove, ben più lontano della notte, molto più in alto del giorno, nell’abbagliante splendore del loro primo amore”.
[Jacques Prévert]
“Coltivate sempre pensieri positivi, l’entusiasmo non può fiorire in un terreno pieno di paura”.
[Napoleon Hill]
“Senza l’audacia, l’impossibile coprirebbe ogni lembo di terra”. [Bernard Fontenelle]
L’entusiasmo e l’audacia spinsero moltissime delle bands elencate in questa discografia minore garage rock USA 1966, ormai giunta già alla sua undicesima tappa.
– The Dimensions “Baby What Do You Say / Knock You Flat” (Panorama 41);
– J. Goon and The Belvederes “Linda Lou / Beware” (Fleetwood Records FL 4562);
– The Last Times “Don’t Tell Me / I Need Your Love” (Togy Records 52866);
– Gord’s Horde “I Don’t Care / Please Tell Me” (Hodag 826A-0540);
– The Yes It Is “Walkin’ The Dog / Little Boy” (Studio City Records SC 1046);
– The Eradicators “Reputation / I’ve Been Hurt” (Pyramid 7232);
– The Barons “Don’t Burn It / I Hope I Please You” (Brownfield Records BF-1035);
– Drusalee and The Dead “Lily / Exodus” (Vardan Records 303);
– The Hangmen of Fairfield County “Stacey / I Don’t Want You Around” (High Castle Records HC-401);
– The Yankee Rebels “I Wanna Know Why / Maybe I’m Crazy” (Barclay 17235-17236);
– The Crossfires “Who’ll Be The One / Making Love Is Fun” (Tower 278);
– The Gentle’Men “Come On (If You Can) / Only Me” (Cameo C-419);
– The Dry Grins “She’s A Drag / You’re Through” (Montel Michelle M/M-959);
– The Grapes “You Better Come Home / When The 4 Winds Blow” (Purple 110);
– The Blazers “I Don’t Need You / Lovin’ To Do” (Brass 306);
– The Emotions “Sometimes / Why Must It Be” (Century Records 24742);
– The Young Alley Cats “Since She’s Been Gone / Cat Tracks” (Robin Records RR 100 / RR 101);
– The Jolly Beggars “The Last Step Of Doom / Don’t Walk Out On Me” (Pamela Rose PR-1);
– The Hides “When I See The One I Love / Don’t Be Difficult” (Scotty [GQP-1002]);
– The Curfews “Baby / Look At Me” (Montgomery M-007 / M-008);
– The Customs Five “Let’s Go In ‘69 / Little Louie” (Task Records 45-108);
– Eric & The Chessmen “You Don’t Want My Loving / Blue Skies” (Kama Records 777);
– The Bossmen “Wait And See / You’re The Girl For Me” (Lucky Eleven LE-227);
– The Sants “Leaving You, Baby (On The Midnight Train) / High Tide” (Format 118).
(… to be continued…)
Gian Marchisio