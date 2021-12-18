CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60



Oggi sono in vena di aforismi e citerò tre pensieri (di epoche diverse) che ben si adattano a tre elementi fondanti della passione infuocata che animava tante bands liceali nel 1966 in USA: gioventù, entusiasmo e audacia…

“I ragazzi che s’amano non ci sono per nessuno, sono altrove, ben più lontano della notte, molto più in alto del giorno, nell’abbagliante splendore del loro primo amore”.

[Jacques Prévert]

“Coltivate sempre pensieri positivi, l’entusiasmo non può fiorire in un terreno pieno di paura”.

[Napoleon Hill]

“Senza l’audacia, l’impossibile coprirebbe ogni lembo di terra”. [Bernard Fontenelle]

L’entusiasmo e l’audacia spinsero moltissime delle bands elencate in questa discografia minore garage rock USA 1966, ormai giunta già alla sua undicesima tappa.

– The Dimensions “Baby What Do You Say / Knock You Flat” (Panorama 41);

– J. Goon and The Belvederes “Linda Lou / Beware” (Fleetwood Records FL 4562);

– The Last Times “Don’t Tell Me / I Need Your Love” (Togy Records 52866);

– Gord’s Horde “I Don’t Care / Please Tell Me” (Hodag 826A-0540);

– The Yes It Is “Walkin’ The Dog / Little Boy” (Studio City Records SC 1046);

– The Eradicators “Reputation / I’ve Been Hurt” (Pyramid 7232);

– The Barons “Don’t Burn It / I Hope I Please You” (Brownfield Records BF-1035);

– Drusalee and The Dead “Lily / Exodus” (Vardan Records 303);

– The Hangmen of Fairfield County “Stacey / I Don’t Want You Around” (High Castle Records HC-401);

– The Yankee Rebels “I Wanna Know Why / Maybe I’m Crazy” (Barclay 17235-17236);

– The Crossfires “Who’ll Be The One / Making Love Is Fun” (Tower 278);

– The Gentle’Men “Come On (If You Can) / Only Me” (Cameo C-419);

– The Dry Grins “She’s A Drag / You’re Through” (Montel Michelle M/M-959);

– The Grapes “You Better Come Home / When The 4 Winds Blow” (Purple 110);

– The Blazers “I Don’t Need You / Lovin’ To Do” (Brass 306);

– The Emotions “Sometimes / Why Must It Be” (Century Records 24742);

– The Young Alley Cats “Since She’s Been Gone / Cat Tracks” (Robin Records RR 100 / RR 101);

– The Jolly Beggars “The Last Step Of Doom / Don’t Walk Out On Me” (Pamela Rose PR-1);

– The Hides “When I See The One I Love / Don’t Be Difficult” (Scotty [GQP-1002]);

– The Curfews “Baby / Look At Me” (Montgomery M-007 / M-008);

– The Customs Five “Let’s Go In ‘69 / Little Louie” (Task Records 45-108);

– Eric & The Chessmen “You Don’t Want My Loving / Blue Skies” (Kama Records 777);

– The Bossmen “Wait And See / You’re The Girl For Me” (Lucky Eleven LE-227);

– The Sants “Leaving You, Baby (On The Midnight Train) / High Tide” (Format 118).

(… to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio