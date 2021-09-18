Garage rock USA 1966. Discografia minore / 8

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60

Il 1966 fu anche l’anno in cui si raccolsero pienamente i frutti della British Invasion che nel biennio precedente aveva colpito in pieno gli States, fecondando la musica dei giovani con le pietre miliari dei “soliti noti”, in primis Beatles (“Beatles ‘65”, “Rubber Soul”), Stones (“12 x 5”, “The Rolling Stones”, “The Rolling Stones, Now!”), ma anche “The Animals” e i mai abbastanza considerati “The Kinks”, che, anche se in modi meno appariscenti, forse più di tutti aprirono un’incredibile ondata di gruppi epigoni e di “cover” a ripetizione di hits come “You Really Got Me” e “All Day And All Of The Night” (brani che come pochi altri influenzarono il gusto delle band liceali statunitensi emergenti in quegli anni).

Nella sezione di discografia qui presente compariranno qua e là esempi abbastanza lampanti e concreti di brani originali fortemente marchiati dall’effetto “British Invasion”.

– The Scavengers “I Don’t Need Her Now / It’s Only So Long” (Top Dog 2317);

– Ken & The Fourth Dimension “See If I Care / Rovin Heart” (Star-burst Records SB-128);

– Don & The Goodtimes “You Were A Child / I Hate To Hate You” (Jerden 808);

– The Big Beats “Beware / I Need You” (Tonka Records TR-488);

– The Redwoods “Tell Me / Little Latin Lupe Lou” (Phalanx 1030);

– The Shillings “Children And Flowers / Lying And Trying” (Three Rivers Records 701);

– The Lost Chords “I Won’t Have To Worry / I Want To Be Her Man” (Vaughn-Ltd VA-725);

– Me And Them Guys “Black Cloud / Come On Little Sweetheart” (Palmer 5007);

– The Golden Catalinas “Varsity Club Song / Can Your Monkey Do The Dog” (Target Records 45-101/102);

– The Bearings “Anything You Want / I Can’t Take It” (Pyramid 6-6953);

– The Dolphins “Endless / There Was A Time” (Yorkshire Records YO-128);

– The Poorboys “Think Of Livin’ / Julie, Julie” (Flame 667F-8199);

– Vibrasonics “Don’t Go / Send Her To Me” (Marjon Records MJ-511);

– The Buffaloes “She Wants Me / You Told Me Lies” (GMC Records GM 10000);

– The Everpresent Fullness “Wild About My Lovin’ / Doin’ A Number” (White Whale WW-233);

– The Pattens “You Should Know / Jump” (Stature 1102);

– The Members “Come On Everybody / I’ll Get By Without You” (Label LR-45-102);

– The Charles “Motorcycle / Down By The Riverside” (Calliope 138);

– The Spats “She Done Moved / Scoobee Doo” (ABC Records 10790);

– The Elite “I’ll Come To You / My Confusion” (Charay Records C-31);

– The Plymouth Rockers “Don’t Say Why / Walk A Lonely Mile” (Valiant Records V-737);

– The Countdowns “Cover Of Night / Can’t You See” (N-Joy Records NJ 1015);

– The Chain Reaction “The Sun / When I Needed You” (Date 2-1538);

– The Intruders Five “Ain’t Comin’ Back / (I’m Pretending) I Don’t Know You” (Grog G-2201).

(… to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio