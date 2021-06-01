Turin Confidential

Cosa succede a Torino: eventi e attrazioni per turisti, visitatori occasionali e chi si è trasferito all’estero

What’s on in Turin: events and attractions for tourists, occasional visitors and expats

Covid-19 cases are constantly decreasing and the number of vaccinated people is increasing. We are slowly reopening restaurants, bars and tourist attractions, which means gathering with friends and visiting other cities. It is finally time and our city is blossoming as a garden that has been covered with frost for too long.

Dear visitor, if you do not speak Italian but you are in Turin for business or leisure, this column is for you. Here you will find ideas on what to do in town. Follow the links as, due to Covid-19 restrictions, many locations might require you to book in advance.

Markets

Every Saturday, you can visit the flea market Balon, and, the second Sunday of each month, you will also find the Gran Balon. From 8am to 6pm more than 300 exhibitors will wait for you with an incredible selection of clothes, accessories, furniture, jewelry and books. It is a true paradise for vintage lovers and collectors. The next Gran Balon will take place on Sunday, June 13.

Every first Sunday of the month, in Piazza Carlo Felice, from 8 am to 6pm, you will find a market dedicated to ancient or out-of-print books. And finally, Piazza Palazzo di Città, every second Sunday of the month, hosts farmers with their produce.

Art

Palazzo Madama, in Piazza Castello, hosts the World Press Photo, the renowned press photography contest, while on the other side of the same square, you can find “Capa in Color”, an exhibition dedicated to Robert Capa in Palazzo Chiablese.

With a 5-minute walk, you can reach Camera, Italian center for photography. Here, two amazing exhibitions will enchant you: one dedicated to Lisette Model and the other to Horst P.Horst.

From Camera, walking like an Egyptian, you can reach the most important Egyptian Museum of Europe, second in the world only to that of Cairo. You won’t find temporary exhibitions at the moment, but it is definitely worth a visit. Plus, the district is pinpointed with cafès and wineries open for the happy hour.

From May 13, ARTiglieria, will host a great exhibition of Peter Lindberg. Nearby, you will also find Mole Antonelliana, with the Cinema Museum and many ice-cream parlors where to you can try the Gianduja flavor.

Music

In the lovely park named La Tesoriera, with the Evergreen Fest, you can find concerts. A nice occasion to take a night walk at the park or eat something at the street food corner.

And for a moment of pure pleasure…

At 6pm of any day, take a seat at La Farmacia, order a St Germain Spritz and wait for the appetizers. Loosen up watching the Piazza Carignano slowly switching from day to night. Things to forget: rainy and cold days, lockdown, Things to remember: friends to meet, gossip, books to read, movies to watch. Life is beautiful and so is travelling.

Lori Barozzino

Lori is an interpreter and translator who lives in Turin. You can also find her on www.theitalianblog.net.