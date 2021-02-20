Garage rock USA 1966. Discografia minore (parte 1.)

CALEIDOSCOPIO ROCK USA ANNI 60/ Il 1966 fu “annus mirabilis” del rock americano anni ‘60, l’incrocio tra influsso della “British Invasion”, forme di garage crudo precorritrici del punk (“protopunk”) e una lenta evoluzione (dalla seconda metà dell’anno) verso i primi pionierismi psichedelici.

In buona sostanza un crogiolo di novità e un’ondata musicale che coinvolse tantissimi giovani statunitensi negli anni tra la “high school” ed il “college”. Si apre qui una discografia a puntate che andrà a sondare tutta quell’area del rock USA “minore” composto da bands ed etichette “meteora”, di quel garage rock di nicchia ingiustamente dimenticato ma fortunatamente riemerso nella storia a partire dagli anni ‘80, in primis grazie alle raccolte “Nuggets” e “Pebbles”:

– The Tigermen “Close That Door / Love Me Girl” (Buff Records Inc. B-1005);

– The Snaps “The Voice / Polka Dotted Eyes” (East Coast Records C-1002-X/C-1023-Z);

– The Heard “Laugh With The Wind / Stop It Baby” (Audition Recording 6107);

– The Dominions “Spanish Harlem / I Need Her” (Graves Recording Service GRS-1091);

– The Oceans “She’s Gone / Abilene” (Pla Me Records 804B-1090);

– The Benders “Can’t Tame Me / Got Me Down” (Big Sound 306/815N-3006);

– The Enfields “She Already Has Somebody / I’m For Things You Do” (Richie RI-670);

– Dirty Wurds “Why / Takin’ My Blues Away” (Marina Records 502);

– The Oscar Five “I Won’t Be Your Fool / How I Love You So” (D&C Records DC 24 / L-171);

– Gonn “Blackout Of Gretely / Pain In My Heart” (Emir Records SS-9217-01);

– The Bacardis “This Time / Don’t Sell Yourself” (Midgard Records 844M-2003);

– The New Fugitives “That’s Queer / She’s My Baby” (Glo Records 5241);

– The Illusions “Wait Till The Summer / City Of People” (Michelle Records M-001);

– The Warlocks “Secret Agent Man / Beware” (WR 4548);

– The Embermen Five “Fire In My Heart / Without Your Love” (Studio City Records SC 1053);

– The Amberjacks “Hey Eriq! / Blue Jaunte” (Migliore CR727661-2);

– The Tree Stumps “Listen To Love / Jennie Lee” (Record-Records Inc. 20013);

– The Intruders “I’ll Go On / That’s The Way” (Marlo Records 1545);

– Dee & Tee “Something’s Comin’ / When The Cold Winds Blow” (Coral 62507);

– The Swinging Machine “Comin’ On Back Home / Do You Have To Ask” (S.P.Q.R. 1001);

– Rockin’ Gibraltars “Signed, Sealed And Delivered / Go With Me” (Morgan Records HV-9040);

– Mike’s Messengers “Gone And Left Me / Cause Of All Man-Kind” (El-Ez-De ZTSP 122579-80);

– The Stone Cutters “Mister, You’re A Better Man Than I / Fellow Slave” (Shurfine 022);

– Kit and The Outlaws “Midnight Hour / Don’t Tread On Me” (Blacknight BK-902).

(… to be continued…)

Gian Marchisio